Tuesday is International Left-Handers Day

    If you're right-handed, try writing with your left hand for a few hours.

    If you're left-handed, just kick back and relax because Tuesday is all about you.

    International Left-Handers Day is observed every year on Aug. 13.

    According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the day was established in 1992 in the United Kingdom. 

    It pays tribute to all those hard-working left-handed people out there who have to put up with the bias of a mostly right-handed world.
     

     

