Tuesday is National Cheese Day

From Abbot's gold to cheddar to Swiss, there's a type and flavor of cheese you likely enjoy, and today's the day to do it.
No one is quite sure when the first cheeses were made, but historians have determined that cheese was made in both ancient Greece and Egypt thousands of years ago.
Those early types of cheeses are generally not consumed today. In fact, most of our favorite cheeses only go back hundreds of years.
Cheese.com lists more than 1,800 kinds of cheese currently available worldwide.
The U.S. is the second largest producer in the world, behind only the European Union. As you might expect, the home of the cheesehead, Wisconsin, produces the most in the United States.
According to a 2013 Foodservice Research Institute survey, the top cheeses in the U.S., in order are: mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, Monterey Jack and Swiss.
