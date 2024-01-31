One person killed during shooting outside Hill District bar

PITTSBURGH — Two people who shot overnight in Pittsburgh Hills District; one of them died at the hospital.

Officers responded to multiple SpotShotter alerts just after midnight Wednesday.

When they got to the corner of Webster Avenue and Lawson Street, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the abdomen and the other in the arm. The man who was shot in the abdomen died at the hospital.

More than a dozen evidence markers were on the ground.

Police said the shooting happened during an argument outside of a bar, but the two men who were shot were not shooting at each other.

Channel 11 News learned at least one house on Webster Avenue was damaged by gunfire.

