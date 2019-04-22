  • U.S. Mint to release collectible coins into circulation this week

    KIMBERLY, Wis. - National Coin Week runs from April 21 to April 27.

    To celebrate, the U.S. Mint will be releasing a special "America the Beautiful" 2019 quarter. The coins were struck at the West Point Mint and are the first time that location has made coins for circulation. Collectors will be looking for the tell-tale "W" mark on the coins, as opposed to the typical "P" and "D" of the Philadelphia and Denver mints.

    In northeast Wisconsin, the American Numismatic Association is holding an event called "The Great American Coin Hunt." The event and aims to inspire the next generation of coin collectors.

    More than a million new and vintage collectible coins will be put into circulation, among them are five so-called "Golden Tokens" that people can redeem for more valuable coins.
     

     

