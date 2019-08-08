0 Video of 'Green Shirt Guy' laughing at Trump supporters goes viral

TUCSON, Ariz. - Video of a man laughing at Trump supporters during a city council meeting in Arizona Tuesday has gone viral.

The video of the man known now as "green shirt guy" has been viewed millions of times on social media and was the number one trending topic on social media.

KVOA tracked down "green shirt guy" and talked to him about his recent fame.

"It's been kinda nonstop, constant communication, updates and it's weird. It's surreal," said Alex Kack.

Kack was at the Tucson City Council meeting in support of a sanctuary city initiative. Since it had enough signatures, city officials were legally required to vote to put it on the November ballot.

Right after the vote, a woman started shouting and what happened next pushed Kack to internet fame.

"Why wouldn't you laugh at this? People really took time out of their day to go interrupt a city council meeting to just yell crazy, ignorant, racist, hate-filled stuff in the most absurd manner they could possibly do it," said Kack.

While Kack has gotten most of the attention, the Tucson resident said he wants the focus to be on the sanctuary city measure that will soon go before voters.

"It's an incredibly dark time and there is a lot of hateful rhetoric that's happening nationwide right now, but ultimately I think the majority of this country -- regardless of their political affiliation -- understands that the loudest voices happening right now are kind of ridiculous. And I think the laughter is resonating because I think that's kind of how people feel right now," said Kack.

The vote on the sanctuary city initiative is scheduled for Nov. 5.

If approved, Tucson would be the first sanctuary city in Arizona.



CNN/KVOA