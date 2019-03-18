  • Warren Buffett bracket contest offers $1M a year for life

    Updated:

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett wants to give somebody $1 million a year for the rest of his or her life, but there is a catch.

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is once again holding a March Madness men's college basketball bracket contest.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The rules are simple: Anyone who can pick the last 16 teams in the tournament will win a $1 million a year for life. But to play, you have to be an employee at Berkshire Hathaway. About 100,000 employees completed brackets in previous years.

    Last year, not a single worker won the contest. In fact, none of them got past the first round of the 68-team tournament thanks to numerous upsets.

    Eight employees who survived the longest split a $100,000 consolation prize.
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories