Warren Buffett bracket contest offers $1M a year for life

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett wants to give somebody $1 million a year for the rest of his or her life, but there is a catch.
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is once again holding a March Madness men's college basketball bracket contest.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Steelers Free Agency Tracker: Team reportedly reaches 2-year deal with former Rams LB Mark Barron
- Trump calls GM's CEO in push to reopen Ohio auto plant
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The rules are simple: Anyone who can pick the last 16 teams in the tournament will win a $1 million a year for life. But to play, you have to be an employee at Berkshire Hathaway. About 100,000 employees completed brackets in previous years.
Last year, not a single worker won the contest. In fact, none of them got past the first round of the 68-team tournament thanks to numerous upsets.
Eight employees who survived the longest split a $100,000 consolation prize.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}