0 Weighted blankets touted for stress relief, improved sleep

Weighted blankets are gaining in popularity. Some say it's a way to relieve stress and improve sleep.

Lindsay Willrich works in education and after a long day, she says her weighted blanket puts her right to sleep. "I thought it was great! It was very comfortable. I felt very relaxed when I had it on."

She says during her years of teaching she's known students to use the blankets for anxiety, ADHD and autism sensory issues. In fact, Audrey Omenson, the clinical director of the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center, says that's how they gained popularity.

But the science behind a weighted blanket goes much deeper than just feeling nice. The pressure sensation connects to part of the brain's sensory system you probably don't even know exists. "That system that tells me my joint is moving or there's pressure being applied to my body, that is a whole separate sensory system... A weighted blanket gets in touch with that sensory system that processes pressure and deeper touch and with that, that can be another way to tap into our sensory system and provide a calming thing - it doesn't work for everybody!" said Omenson.

While it can either make you feel soothed or claustrophobic, it's safe to try and less invasive and less expensive than medication. Willrich loved it and says she noticed an added perk. "My heart rate went down to like 40 at one point and I realized it was when I was laying on the couch with it."

There are different weights to choose from, anywhere from five to 25 pounds. Omenson says people with autism should determine the best weight with an occupational therapist.

The blankets can cost anywhere from $60 to $180.



