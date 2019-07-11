Wiener dogs practice for 24th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. - Some speedy Dachshunds in southern California spent time practicing for a big event this weekend.
The 24th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals will be held Saturday, July 20 at the Los Alamitos race course. Up to 100 dogs were chosen to compete based on the creativity of their entry applications.
Wednesday was just a practice, but on race day, they'll compete in ten 50-yard trial heats. Those winners will face off in the championship run.
"We do it for fun. I don't want to put a lot of pressure on her but she loves the race she loves to play. This is very interesting for other dogs to be involved because you can never predict what's going to happen with a wiener dog," Kristi Hinds told KCAL.
Proceeds raised by the wiener dog races will go to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, a non-profit group helping stray animals in the Orange County area.
CNN/KCAL
