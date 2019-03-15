Wind pushes train cars off tracks in New Mexico

Winds in New Mexico were so strong March 13, they took a train off the tracks.
Photos released by New Mexico State Police show the train derailed, spilling train cars off a bridge.
Police say the train fell at least 40 feet to the ground.
It is not clear what the rail cars were carrying, but there were no injuries reported.
Police say wind was the main contributing factor.
