Woman arrested for lying to police that her child was in stolen car to get faster response

    NEW YORK CITY - A New York woman whose car was stolen Thursday is in jail herself, after falsely telling police her child was in the stolen vehicle to get a faster response time.

    Police said the SUV was reported stolen in East Flatbush. People in the Brooklyn neighborhood said Tiffany Obi, 23, ran into a shop to get food, but left her keys in the ignition and the doors open. 

    Police said a man quickly jumped inside and took off with it, but dumped it a couple of blocks away, where officers spent the day dusting for fingerprints.

    Investigators said the woman told them her child was in the back seat of the vehicle, prompting an all-out search for the vehicle and child by officers, and even people in the community. But investigators said the child was never in the SUV and, in fact, was at a relative's house, safe and sound. 

    They said Obi was then arrested.

    Police are still looking for the man who stole the car.
     

     

    CNN/WPIX

