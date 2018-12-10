Woman drowns after falling through ice trying to save her dog

WYOMING, Mich. - A Michigan woman died after drowning in a lake near her house. Tracy Cashman was trying to save her dog, who police say fell through the ice during a walk.
"Whether it was her dog, someone's dog, a child - she would do it without instinct," Cashman's mother, Rhonda Moore, told WWMT. She says Cashman went to take her golden doodle, Lola, out for a walk around 8:30 p.m. "It was a quick trip. She didn't have her jacket, didn't take her phone. She must have let the dog off her leash and the dog ran out in the back pond on the ice."
The family says Lola returned home, soaking wet, but without Cashman. Police say Cashman died after accidentally falling through the ice while trying to rescue her dog.
Cashman's family searched for her for hours, then they called 911. Her body was discovered after first responders performed a cold water rescue.
Cashman worked for Godfrey-Lee public schools in a number of roles. The district announced her death on Facebook and ended classes early the next day.
Cashman leaves behind three children.
CNN/WWMT
