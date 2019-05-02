Woman embraces bees living in her wall, starts taking beekeeping classes

KINGSTON, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman embraced some unexpected house guests that ignited a whole new hobby for her.
Marilyn Maines has made a lot of new friends. Honey bees built a hive inside the wall of her house. Maines enlisted the help of a beekeeper along with her husband to cut the wall wide open, revealing a huge honeycomb on the Sheetrock.
They installed plexiglass over the hole, creating a window into the hive, something their granddaughters are enjoying.
Maines says her new friends even brought a house-warming gift. "There's already some honey coming out. So that's as local honey as you can get, when it comes out of your wall," she told WBIR.
Maines says honey bees are incredibly important to the environment, so she's happy to help them.
She says she's taking a new beekeeper class next month for her new hobby.
