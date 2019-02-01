Woman gulps beer during arrest after high-speed chase

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman found it hard to let go of her beer after leading police on a high-speed chase, and it was all caught on video.
The Blount County Sheriff's Department released dashcam video of Monday's incident. It shows Julia Myers driving away from police. At one point she crashed into a ditch and quickly sped away.
Myers eventually came to a stop. She and her passenger were ordered out of the car. Myers then proceeded to chug a beer while being handcuffed.
Police say she resisted arrest and was forced into a police car.
Officials say they began following Myers when they saw her speeding in a 45 mph zone. She increased her speed and allegedly tried hitting two sheriff's deputies head on.
The 22-year-old is charged with more than 10 offenses, including driving while impaired, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
According to officials, Myers admitted to drinking and driving. She told officers she began drinking an entire fifth of liquor at 9:45 a.m., before switching to beer.
NBC/WBIR
