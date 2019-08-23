0 Woman wants her stolen 'Snoopy' mailbox back, built by her late husband

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - A woman in New Mexico said her mailbox was recently stolen, but it's not just any mailbox. It was a Snoopy mailbox built by her husband, who died in February.

Jennifer Potter's husband built her the mailbox along with seasonal toppers that he'd change out throughout the year. She had since taken over the task.

Potter said for three years she could see Snoopy from the end of the road, "I loved coming home every day and seeing it there."

She's asking whoever has the mailbox to return it, no questions asked. To her, it's not about what it's worth, but a sentimental value that can never be replaced.

"Part of his legacy that was left behind. His woodworking skills. His devotion to me, things that he would do for me. This is kind of just a representation of that, so seeing it gone was pretty heartbreaking," Potter told KTSM.

The post her sister-in-law shared over social media has gone viral. Potter said that's when she learned the mailbox would make a lot of people smile as it changed throughout the seasons.

She has received offers to build her a new one, but, "It wouldn't be the same. It's the one that my husband built me," said Potter.

Her message to the person who took it: "If you want to see how it's built, I'll gladly show you. We just would really like to have the original one back here where it belongs."

Mailboxes are considered federal property, making it a federal crime to tamper with them.

Violators can be fined up to $250,000 or imprisoned for up to three years.



CNN/KTSM