World's largest bounce house popping up in Chicago

The world's largest bouncy house is in Chicago this weekend.
Check out the Big Bounce America!
The Guinness Book of World Records says it's officially the world's largest bounce house, at more than 10,000 feet of pure fun.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man ran from car belonging to woman whose body was found in park; 2 others inside charged
- Eddie Money, singer and songwriter, dies at 70
- Sources: Antonio Brown eligible to play in first game as New England Patriot despite rape allegation
- VIDEO: Prank-loving father gets hilarious obituary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
So what's inside this inflatable behemoth?
The castle includes a basketball court, a massive slide that ends in a huge ballpit.
There's also an obstacle course, a D.J. and a dance stage.
It's touring the country, but will not be making a stop in Pittsburgh.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}