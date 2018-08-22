0 8 bodies, some dismembered, found on streets of Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico - Eight bodies -- two of them dismembered and shoved into plastic bags -- have been discovered on the streets of Cancun since Monday, prosecutors said.

None of the murders occurred inside the city’s resort zone, The Associated Press reported.

According to the local outlet Rivera Maya News, authorities discovered the bodies of a man and woman shoved in the trunk of a taxi cab that was parked outside a shopping mall.

The bodies of two men who were reportedly dismembered and put inside plastic trash bags were discovered in another location.

On Tuesday, another man was found bound and shot to death. The prosecutor’s office for the state of Quintana said another man was killed while lying in a hammock. Another was found shot and covered in a plastic bag.

Details of the eighth body were not immediately available, according to the AP.

The popular resort town has seen an increase in violence in the last year.

In April, 14 murders were reported in Cancun within 36 hours, Fox News reported.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico earlier this month, warning travelers to “exercise caution ... due to crime.”

“Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread,” the department stated.

Violence in the region has had an impact on the travel and tourism industry. According to Dallas News, airlines have cut back on flights to Cancun and other resorts in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

