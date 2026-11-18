CAIRO — Iran widened its attacks on its Gulf neighbors on Wednesday, targeting a U.S. air base in Kuwait and launching several attacks on Bahrain in what appeared to be retaliation for American strikes the day before.

After about two months without such attacks, Iran has repeatedly targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain in recent days. The small Persian Gulf island kingdom hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

The early morning attacks in the nearly nine-month-old war came after a U.S. fighter jet struck a Revolutionary Guard missile launch site Tuesday on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. strike was in retaliation for an Iranian attack on an American radar installation in Bahrain earlier Tuesday.

Iran said that its recent attacks — including those on other U.S. facilities in Bahrain on Sunday and Friday — were in response to U.S. drone surveillance operations and an attack on Iranian communications towers.

The tit-for-tat attacks come as the commander of the U.S. military's Central Command, Adm. Brad Cooper, met Wednesday in Tel Aviv with Israel's military chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, and the director of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, Roman Gofman.

They also complicate negotiations for a diplomatic solution and raise the risk of resumption of all-out conflict as a conflict in Yemen between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition could drag on for months.

The U.S. military didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest attacks.

Blockade puts pressure on Tehran

With its economy suffering under a U.S. naval blockade and American military escorts helping restore the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, experts say that the recent attacks suggest Tehran may be growing weary of the status quo.

“Even if neither side intends to enter a broader confrontation, the accumulation of military incidents across multiple fronts increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation beyond what either side originally intended,” Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank, wrote in an analysis posted to X following the initial reports of the attack on Kuwait.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent mixed messages on his next steps, saying new strikes are highly unlikely, but also sending a third aircraft carrier and thousands more troops to the Middle East.

Though U.S. military protection has helped restore oil shipments from the Gulf, Iran has continued to attack tankers as they attempt to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

United Arab Emirates state-owned oil company ADNOC said Wednesday that one of its tanker crew members was missing after an attack in the strait on Tuesday, while 11 others were injured and were receiving medical care.

Danny Citrinowicz, a researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies and a former Iran specialist in Israel’s military and intelligence services, described an “increasingly clear” pattern of attacks by Iran on shipping and U.S. facilities in the Gulf region.

“Iran appears to be pursuing a strategy of deliberate, calibrated escalation,” he wrote in an analysis on X. “The objective is not necessarily to trigger an all-out war, but to steadily increase the military, economic, and political costs of maintaining the blockade.”

He said that Washington is faced with the dilemma that a limited response may encourage Iran to push further, while a stronger response risks accelerating the escalation that the U.S. is trying to avoid.

“As long as the U.S. naval blockade remains in place and no agreement is reached, further escalation will become increasingly difficult to avoid,” he said. “There are two clear paths to de-escalation: a negotiated agreement or a U.S. decision to lift the blockade.”

Iran renews attacks on American bases

After Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran on Feb. 28 to launch the war, Iran regularly fired on American facilities and interests in neighboring Gulf countries, as well as energy infrastructure and other targets.

In the attack early Wednesday on the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, the Iranian military fired at air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms, according to a report on Iran's state broadcaster.

Kuwait's military said that its air defenses had intercepted drone attacks and didn't immediately report any damage. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian attacks as “criminal,” saying that they threatened the country's security and stability.

During the war, Ali Al Salem Air Base has been struck at least 30 times by Iran, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses and 10 buildings near a residential area, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

The AP's analysis used satellite imagery from multiple providers to help determine that Iran's strikes on more than two dozen U.S. bases in the Middle East focused on early-warning systems before hitting aircraft and buildings, causing billions of dollars in equipment damage.

AP also spoke to four regional officials who were briefed or had firsthand knowledge of what was hit. The AP found that, through August, more than 115 drone or missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed militias damaged or destroyed structures on 26 military bases and other sites with U.S. equipment.

Under questioning before a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday about damage to the Navy's regional headquarters in Bahrain, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said he couldn't offer a full damage assessment in Bahrain because "it's a nonpermissive area for us to go." He told a reporter months ago that Iran "blew the hell out of Bahrain."

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued two alerts early Wednesday urging people to take shelter, followed by the “all clear” a short time later. The country's military later said that it had intercepted a number of attacks from Iran, but gave no information on any damage or casualties.

Conflict with Houthis in Yemen could stretch for months

Saudi officials have briefed allies that the conflict with the Houthis could last for another six months, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter.

The diplomat, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, added that the kingdom in diplomatic talks is making the case that the military alliance working to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen still must further set back the Houthis before it can begin credible talks with the rebel group.

The Iranian-backed Houthis control a significant swath of Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, and have made territorial gains along the Red Sea coast in the current conflagration. They’ve also rattled the kingdom with missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure, including on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure.

The kingdom continues to make the case to allies that U.S. military support could help change the course of the war in the Saudi-led coalition’s favor, the diplomat said. But thus far, Trump has resisted the push from his ally for U.S. strikes on the Houthis.

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Rising reported from Bangkok and Madhani reported from Washington.

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