PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called just before 1:30 p.m. for a reported shooting inside a home in the 400 block of Antenor Avenue.

That’s near the Carrick-Overbrook line.

Officers arrived to find a man who’d been shot in the leg. Medics took him to the hospital, and he was last said to be stable.

Three witnesses were taken to police headquarters for questioning, officials say.

Detectives continue to investigate and collect evidence at the scene.

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