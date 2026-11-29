This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport detailed the falling-out between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy in an article on ESPN.com on Sunday morning.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and some Steelers players felt Aaron Rodgers was holding the Steelers hostage, per Schefter and Rapoport.

“Rodgers had been holding Steelers hostage for some time. Rodgers’ ultimatum, my way or cut me, was the last straw, not the first. In truth, he had been holding the building hostage with his demands. It was an open discussion among not just coaches, but players. After a series of meetings, McCarthy decided he had had enough,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote.

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