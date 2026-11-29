This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Heading into Sunday of Week 12, there are no clear and obvious landing spots for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Schefter and Rapoport note that there weren’t many teams interested in Rodgers before, and there might be fewer now following his controversial nationally televised ripping of Mike McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show.

It’s also unclear if Rodgers, who turns 43 on Wednesday, is still interested in playing. Rodgers said before this year that this would be his final season.

Click here to read more on SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group