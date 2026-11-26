Overnight Israeli strikes in Gaza killed eight Palestinians, hospital officials there said, while a British military monitor said a tanker reported an explosion near it in the Persian Gulf west of Dubai.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli strikes kill eight people in Gaza

Three Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday killed eight Palestinians in Gaza City and Central Gaza, according to health officials at Shifa hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where the casualties were taken.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah City in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, health officials said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

Another two separate strikes in Gaza City killed three people each, according to the Shifa hospital.

Israel’s military said that one of the strikes targeted three “terrorists,” without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strike.

The overnight casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable but do not offer a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Tanker reports explosion in waters west of Dubai

A British military monitor, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said early Thursday that the captain of a tanker located 93 kilometers (58 miles) west of Dubai reported an explosion caused by "an unknown projectile in close proximity to the tanker" overnight. The UKMTO said no damage to the tanker was reported, and all crew were safe and accounted for.

There has been an increase recently of incidents involving commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. The strategic waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which about a fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed before the war, has been effectively shut by Iran's attacks on shipping since the start of the war in February.

October had the most reported attacks on commercial shipping since March in the war’s opening weeks, according to the UKMTO, while it has also noted that some ships have been reluctant to report incidents.

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