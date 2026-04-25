The Latest: Trump sending Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan for talks with Iran's foreign minister

U.S. President Donald Trump is sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan to take part in a second round of ceasefire negotiations with Iran, the White House said Friday.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met overnight with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir shortly after arriving in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, officials said.

Pakistan also is preparing to receive Witkoff and Kushner for the start of the renewed talks, although officials have not specified when they are due in Islamabad. Vice President JD Vance will not attend, the White House said.

The Trump administration announced it is placing economic sanctions on a major China-based oil refinery and roughly 40 shipping companies and tankers involved in transporting Iranian oil. The move appeared to be part of the administration's threat to impose secondary sanctions on entities doing business with Iran in order to cut off Iran's oil exports, a key source of its revenue.

Here is the latest:

Pakistan president will travel to China

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari is expected to travel to Beijing on Saturday to begin a weeklong visit at the invitation of the Chinese government.

Discussions will include economic and trade cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China has played a role in facilitating Pakistan as a host for ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran. Zardari is expected to discuss his country's efforts to host a second round.

The visit is part of a longstanding tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and holds special significance as they mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

“It reflects the deep commitment of both countries to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” the ministry said.

Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met overnight with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir shortly after arriving in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, officials said.

Araghchi is scheduled to meet them again Saturday. Photos released early Saturday by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry showed Araghchi seated with Dar, Munir and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the Iranian delegation will hold talks with Pakistan’s senior leadership on the latest regional developments and efforts to promote peace and stability.

The visit comes as Pakistan also is preparing to receive U.S. envoys, although officials have not specified when Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are due in Islamabad.

Egyptian and Pakistani officials discuss the Iran war

Egyptian and Pakistani foreign ministers late Friday discussed efforts to launch a new round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Badr Abdelatty of Egypt spoke by phone with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said the diplomats affirmed that negotiations are the best way to end the war.

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