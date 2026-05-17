At least 4 people killed in one of the largest Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — At least four people, including three near Moscow, died in one of the largest Ukrainian overnight attacks against Russia since the start of the war, according to Russian local authorities.

A woman was killed after a drone hit her home in Khimki, a city just northwest of Moscow, and two men died in the village of Pogorelki 10 km (6 miles) north of the capital, according to local Gov. Andrei Vorobyev. In social media updates, Vorobyev said Ukrainian drones had also damaged unspecified “infrastructure” and several high-rises. In Moscow itself, at least 12 people were wounded in the nighttime strike, mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery, mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. Sobyanin reported the “technology” of the refinery has not been damaged.

Russian defenses shot down 81 drones headed for Moscow overnight, state agency Tass reported, citing Sobyanin, marking one of the largest attacks on the Russian capital since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

One man was also killed as a drone struck a lorry in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, according to local authorities. Russian air defenses destroyed a total of 556 drones over Russia, the country’s defense ministry said.

Russia’s largest airport — Moscow’s Sheremetyevo — said drone debris had fallen on its premises without causing damage.

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