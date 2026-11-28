ATHENS, Greece — More than 1,100 migrants traveling in boats from North Africa have reached the Greek islands of Crete and Gavdos over the past two days, according to coast guard figures. The bodies of two people who had reached shore were recovered on Saturday, authorities said.

The surge in migrant arrivals to Greece comes despite the hard line on migration taken by the government. The country is among five European Union nations aiming to set up a "return hub" in Rwanda where rejected asylum-seekers could be sent from next year, in a move aimed at deterring more people from coming.

The plan by Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands has drawn criticism from human rights groups.

Coast guard reports from Friday and Saturday showed that Greek authorities and the European border agency Frontex had picked up more than 1,100 people between the early hours of Friday and Saturday afternoon from boats sailing in the waters near Crete and the small southern island of Gavdos.

The coast guard said Saturday that the arrivals included 41 survivors and two bodies found Saturday on a rocky part of Gavdos' coast. It wasn't immediately clear how the two people died, but local media reported that the boat they had been on apparently struck rocks as it arrived on the island. The coast guard said that four of the survivors were being transported to a hospital on the nearby island of Crete for medical treatment.

The long and perilous sea crossing from Libya to Greece’s southern shores has become one of the most frequently used migration routes into Europe for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Many die along the way, shipwrecked by storms or succumbing to the harsh conditions.

Earlier this month, the bodies of 22 people were found in two boats sailing from Libya to southern Greece.

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