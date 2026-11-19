ANTALYA, Turkey — United Nations climate talks in Turkey stretched into overtime Friday and delegates put off some decisions to next year, unable to find common ground on multiple issues with mutterings and protests about failure. Still, organizers remained hopeful that they could find ways the world can work together to avert the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

"We are close to the finish line but not there yet," said Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, president of the two-week summit known as COP31.

During a late-night session, delegates passed a protest banner reading “failure,” while a demonstrator interrupted Kurum as he spoke, shouting, “you are killing the future, you are killing the future.”

“Yes, we are tired, and we have put in a great deal of effort—but we still have the capacity, right here in this hall, to convey truly meaningful messages to the world,” Kurum pleaded Friday night. "By reaching a consensus, we can effect real change.”

The term “fossil fuels” wasn't even mentioned in the latest draft of the final agreement — meant to address how the world will deal with climate change — sending activists and country leaders into an uproar Friday.

Such agreements, often adopted by nearly 200 nations and only on a near-unanimous consensus basis, are voluntary and nonbinding. Burning fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — is the chief cause of climate change.

Fossil fuels also went unmentioned in final decisions for more than 25 years until three years ago, mostly because of objections by Saudi Arabia, said Alden Meyer, a longtime analyst with the European think-tank E3G. In Dubai in 2023, however, the world agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels.”

“It would be a real setback if we come out of here with no signal that we were serious about what we agreed to do three years ago,” Meyer said.

Kurum promised that a third version of the final document will be delivered Saturday morning after overnight talks. Outstanding issues dividing nations include fossil fuel language, detailed calls for carbon capture and storage for industry, financial aid for poor countries to adapt to climate change and Europe's pseudo-tariff on carbon-intensive products, Meyer said.

“Unless things change by tomorrow, we are heading for a very disappointing outcome,” Meyer said Friday night.

This year's talks came amid urgent warnings that the planet is sure to breach the goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures. October 2026 was 1.8 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the mid 1800s, according to Berkeley Earth.

It also came after a year of climate-related disasters, including Europe's deadly heat waves and Nepal's devastating flooding.

“There is nothing on the table that protects people, or addresses the priorities of the Global South,” said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network International, at a Friday event, where attendees chanted and held signs that read “SHAME!”

As climate talks near their end, fossil fuel debate rages

One of the main goals on the table would increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

But the latest draft doesn't stipulate that electricity should be generated with renewable energy sources like solar and wind, leaving the door open for fossil-fueled power plants to be counted as part of an electrification push.

“At a time when the climate crisis demands decisive action, weakening commitments on fossil fuel phase-out risks undermining progress,” said Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace in the Middle East and North Africa.

The U.N. has hosted climate talks for more than 30 years, but didn't acknowledge that fossil fuels contribute to climate change until the 2021 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Two years later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, countries explicitly called for a transition away from fossil fuels for the first time.

Turkey’s Kurum said the electrification push implies a transition away from fossil fuels, adding: “We are not here to discuss decisions at previous COPs.”

In a rare move, Panama vowed to “formally object” if the final agreement doesn’t add climate finance, cap oil production and acknowledge failing goals, among other demands.

The country’s Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks are being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and need to be reformed. Navarro reminded Kurum Friday night that he can't ram through any final decision without allowing countries to object, as has been done in previous years.

“The COPs have become an exercise in hypocrisy and futility,” he said. “What we have here is a contest to see who speaks the most, who blows the most hot air.”

Vulnerable nations say climate finance is lacking

The draft agreement also says a fund to compensate countries ravaged by climate change should be tripled but doesn’t specify an amount. A previous version of the draft said at least $120 billion would be needed annually to help the mostly poorer, vulnerable nations that are bearing the brunt of climate disasters despite contributing little to the problem.

The money is supposed to come from wealthier nations that have contributed most to climate change. But rich countries are not even providing previously agreed upon funds.

Complicating the goal is that many of the world's most polluting nations did not participate directly at this year's talks, including the United States, the second-biggest polluter behind China and the largest historical emitter.

“Disappointment is rife," said Iskander Erzini Vernoit, an adviser to African negotiators in Turkey. Next year’s climate summit is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.

“Hope is not lost, but absent a course correction, we are headed toward a low-ambition set of outcomes at COP31,” he said.

___

Delgado reported from Bangkok, Arasu from Bengaluru, India, and Milko from Islamabad, Pakistan. Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein and Tammy Webber contributed to this report from Kensington, Maryland and Fenton, Michigan.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.