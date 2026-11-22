WARSAW, Poland — Denmark has expelled a Russian official after it said it had thwarted an alleged plot to kill a Ukrainian American citizen on Danish soil. The case took a new twist Sunday when Polish authorities revealed that the same man was allegedly targeted by Moscow's intelligence services last summer in Poland.

Denmark is expected to ask the European Union this week for more decisive action stemming from the case, perhaps restricting Russian citizens from entering and traveling freely within the EU. Poland said it would support such measures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia’s threats were becoming more real, reaching EU soil as the bloc continues supporting Ukraine as Moscow's full-scale invasion nears the five-year mark.

The case involves Albert Vasiliev, a rapper who performs under the name Kyivstoner and holds Ukrainian and U.S. citizenship, according to Danish media.

The assassination attempt in Denmark was planned for Sept. 25 during a concert north of Copenhagen, according to the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET. It said the plot was “planned and initiated by Russian intelligence services.”

The plot was thwarted by authorities, the Danish prime minister’s office said Friday. PET said two men were charged with attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service in operating in Denmark. They were linked to Loyal to Familia, it said, a banned gang known for “extensive, serious and violent criminal activity.”

Russia dismissed the allegations through its embassy in Copenhagen, saying the accusations were unsubstantiated.

Denmark responded by expelling Russia’s defense attaché.

“In our assessment, the individual concerned was a particular target of the Russian intelligence services," said Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen, director general of PET. “The case demonstrates that Russian intelligence services are both willing and capable of initiating an assassination attempt on Danish soil — at a public event and using individuals from Danish criminal gangs. This is a concrete indication of the heightened threat posed by Russia.”

Poland reveals a plot against the rapper in August

As Denmark announced the plot against the rapper on Friday, the Polish Foreign Ministry posted on X that it was noting the news with “outrage and concern."

“This is another assassination attempt against this person — the first took place on Polish territory in August 2026 but was thwarted thanks to the efforts of the Polish services and the would-be perpetrator, a Russian citizen, was detained,” the ministry said.

The suspect, who was allegedly recruited by Russia’s secret services, was detained by Polish authorities on Aug. 7.

Maciej Wewiór, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, confirmed to The Associated Press the previous attempt to kill Vasiliev in Poland.

On Aug. 13, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk disclosed the plot to kill a Ukrainian American citizen in Warsaw was thwarted, noting it was the first time that “someone on the order of Russia” sought to attack a U.S. citizen on the territory of another NATO country.

Tusk did not, however, disclose Vasiliev's name, saying only that the target “was uncomfortable” for Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.

The rapper left Ukraine after the full-scale invasion

Vasiliev was born in Kyiv in 1991, according to Polish media. He posted online comedy sketches and was a former member of the Ukrainian band Hryby. He also was popular in Russia before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But he left Ukraine after the war broke out and lived for two years in the U.S. before moving to Slovakia. He has expressed his support for Ukraine against Russia.

He performed across Europe this year before his concerts were cancelled for security reasons.

Russia's domestic security service, the FSB, accused Vasiliev of being involved in supplying drones for an alleged Ukrainian attack on a defense enterprise in the Moscow region. It said he was “acting under the patronage” of Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU.

Danish broadcaster DR reported that Vasiliev denied the FSB accusations.

He did not comment on social media about the plot against him in Poland, but DR reported that he announced on Instagram that “the intelligence service banned us from holding the concert,” referring to the cancellation of his event in Denmark.

Western officials have accused Russia and its proxies of staging dozens of attacks and other incidents across Europe since the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s hybrid threats are becoming less and less hybrid, and more and more real,” said von der Leyen, the EC president, who condemned the alleged plot against Vasiliev in Denmark.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "the events in Denmark are another example of Russia’s criminal activity on the territory of an EU member state, aimed at intimidating and destabilizing our societies.”

Russia has denied accusations by Western officials that it was conducting a sabotage campaign in Europe.

——

Joanna Kozlowska in London contributed.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.