This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been ejected after committing his second personal foul of the game. Metcalf was called for taunting on his second penalty.

A second personal foul penalty gets players automatically ejected.

Metcalf got into it with Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and several other defenders. It’s unclear what Metcalf said during the scrum.

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