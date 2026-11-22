Eat’n Park Hospitality Group earned a spot on the 2026 list of America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces, the only Pittsburgh-area company included on the national ranking.

The fourth annual list was produced by Most Loved Workplace, a division of the Best Practice Institute. The ranking evaluates employee sentiment across five areas, including workplace collaboration, values alignment, career achievement, respect at all levels and how workers view their future at the organization.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, the hospitality group runs restaurant and contract dining operations across the Northeast and Midwest. Its brand portfolio includes Eat’n Park Restaurants, Parkhurst Dining, Hello Bistro, The Porch and SmileyCookie.com, employing more than 10,000 people across 10 states.

Within that workforce, more than 800 active and retired team members belong to the organization’s Quarter Century Club, having worked for the company for 25 years or more.

Carsen Ruperto, chief people officer for Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, highlighted the staff across the company’s regional footprint.

“At Eat’n Park Hospitality Group, our team members are the foundation for everything we do, from the operators and culinarians serving guests across our footprint to everyone working behind the scenes at our Corporate Support Center,” Ruperto said. “They are all essential to our success. Being a Most Loved Workplace is a reflection of the passion and commitment our team members have for our shared purpose: to create a smile.”

Researchers also analyzed company leadership, career development and inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging in connection with the primary sentiment categories.

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