SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea scrambled fighter jets Tuesday to chase away Russian military aircraft that flew inside the country’s air defense identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Seoul’s military said, correcting earlier government statements that the planes had violated the country’s territorial airspace. An alert for an eastern island was quickly lifted.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff’s announcement followed a statement by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which relays military information for such public alerts, that Russian aircraft had violated South Korean airspace and instructed residents of Ulleung island to evacuate. The provincial government had issued another alert saying the planes were suspected to be North Korean.

Joint Chiefs’ spokesperson Jang Do-young said the Russian aircraft entered the country’s air defense identification zone and flew close to the airspace of Ulleung island, which prompted the military to coordinate with the government over the evacuation alert.

Jang did not provide a specific answer when asked whether there had been a miscommunication with the Safety Ministry that caused the agency to alert that the Russian planes violated South Korea’s airspace, saying the military needed to look into the matter further. He said the North Gyeongsang provincial government may have alerted a training text by mistake.

The Safety Ministry ordered Ulleung Island residents to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings around 7:52 a.m., but lifted the order three minutes later, saying the aircraft had left the danger area.

The Joint Chiefs said the country scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies before the Russian aircraft withdrew.

An air defense identification zone refers to a buffer zone extending beyond a country’s territorial airspace, giving a military more time to identify, track and repel foreign aircraft approaching its territory.

Jang said the Russian aircraft had breached the country’s air defense zone several times this year and that the military planned to lodge a protest with Moscow through the Russian military attache over the latest incident. The military did not say how many Russian planes it detected or what types of aircraft they were.

No major disruptions were reported on the island, which has a population of around 9,000. It had a major scare in 2022, when North Korea fired more than 20 missiles into the sea during heightened inter-Korean tensions. One missile headed toward the island, triggering air raid sirens and prompting residents to evacuate.

In 2019, South Korean fighter jets fired warning shots after a Russian A-50 airborne early warning aircraft, flying alongside Russian and Chinese bombers in a joint patrol, entered South Korea’s territorial airspace near the island of Dokdo. Moscow then denied violating South Korean airspace.

Tuesday's incident came a week after South Korea scrambled fighter jets to repel several Russian military aircraft that it said temporarily entered the country's air-defense zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Japan the same day protested to Moscow after saying that two suspected Russian aircraft had entered the country's airspace off its southwestern coast.

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