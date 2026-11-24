A Plum Borough thief took a page out of Danny Ocean’s playbook when he or she ran off with thousands of dollars from a family-owned HVAC company.

Luckily for the business owner, the burglar didn’t copy the entire book.

Katie Rullo said she was shocked when she and her husband were notified that a person broke into the Schultheis Bros Heating, Cooling & Roofing office before dawn Friday morning.

The thief appeared to have cut a hole in their barbed wire perimeter fence, scaled their building with a ladder, ran along the rooftop and used a hammer to smash through a window, where they ransacked the office.

The thief located Rullo’s cash drawer that normally contains a few dollars for gas station snacks. However, she had filled it with money to buy gift cards for her 25 full-time workers for Thanksgiving.

The intruder tripped an alarm in the process, panicked and smashed their way through a second window to escape – costing Rullo another $500 when they could’ve walked through a door to leave.

“No one deserves this,” she said. “We give back to the community. We try to be honest. We give our employees a great place to work, so stealing money from us is just defeating.”

Rullo, the third-generation owner of the 80-year-old company, said she’d never seen this before.

In their rush to leave, the thief left a significant amount of blood, tools and other evidence behind. Rullo said detectives uninstalled her entire window to take with them.

Because the burglar avoided all of the cameras on the property, she said she suspected it was an ex-employee who had knowledge of the site.

She said she’ll be adding more cameras and upgrading her security procedures in the future.

“Obviously, the holidays aren’t canceled,” she said. “I would never mistreat my employees over someone else’s greed.”

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