Criminal charges are now arising from a grand jury investigation into the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging.

Channel 11 first reported last week that a grand jury found alleged deficient practices led to the neglect and deaths of a married couple last year.

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Now, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has announced charges against Leslie Persin: criminal homicide and four counts of neglect of a care dependent person.

The DA’s office says these charges come from alleged neglect of her mother, Rose Persin, resulting in sepsis from ulcers. The sepsis ultimately led to Rose’s death, which the grand jury found to be “entirely preventable.”

The grand jury report states Leslie “took upon herself a degree of responsibility for Rose Marie’s health greater than any of her siblings,” attending doctors’ appointments, speaking to medical professionals.

Leslie was reportedly offered different treatment options for her mother, but “actively refused those treatment options.”

Ultimately, the investigating grand jury found that Rose’s “condition worsened and deteriorated rapidly” under Leslie’s care, specifically regarding the pressure sores that led to her death.

Leslie, who lives in Michigan, was arrested on Monday.

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