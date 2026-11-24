Both men arrested in a recent child sex crimes sting remain behind bars.

They appeared in front of a judge on Monday as the cases against them move forward.

On Monday, Lester Everly II waived his preliminary hearing after he was arrested by state police, accused of trying to have sex with a teenager.

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“The allegation is that he was attempting to meet with a 15-year-old girl, that he had organized a meeting with an adult who had access to this girl,” said Mike Aubele, Fayette County District Attorney. “We certainly appreciate the efforts of our police officers and law enforcement to keep our children safe.”

Before he was booked into the Fayette County Prison, Everly was a teacher at Albert Gallatin High School. Aubele said he doesn’t know of any reports of anything happening on school property but said this is an active investigation.

It was all part of a sting operation, set into motion by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

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Eric Harris was also arrested. Troopers testified Monday they received nearly 50 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Troopers said they executed a search warrant and found a thousand child pornography files on at least one of Harris’ devices.

“It’s very disturbing to think that you can go on a website and get something like this,” Aubele said.

Troopers testified Harris told them he got the files on the dark web.

“You have different sites that have popped up, you have dark web, you have all of these different areas where people can go, congregate, and meet people that are just like them to be able to target children,” Aubele said.

Harris, who represented himself in court, claimed troopers told him he wouldn’t be arrested if he cooperated with the investigation.

Troopers denied that, saying Harris’ arrest was captured on body cameras. Aubele has this message for potential child predators.

“This is not a county to come and meet a child; if you do, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Aubele said.

It’s unclear if Everly has been suspended or fired by the Albert Gallatin School District. He’s set to appear back in court for an arraignment hearing in January.

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