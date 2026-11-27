CAIRO — Hunger is expected to worsen in 16 countries over the next six months, with war-torn Sudan and Yemen among five nations facing the gravest risk, the United Nations’ food agencies warned Friday. The agencies pointed to conflict, soaring fuel costs linked to war in the Middle East and steep cuts in aid.

The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program's Hunger Hotspots report covers December through May 2026.

It places Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northern Nigeria at the highest level of concern. All five have appeared on the list repeatedly since 2022. The Palestinian territories were moved down one level following the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, though 67% of Gaza’s population still faces crisis-level hunger or worse, and the report warned that the gains were fragile.

Famine risk persists in Sudan

In Sudan, a risk of famine is expected to persist through January in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan, the report said. Nearly 19.5 million people, or 41% of the population, faced crisis-level hunger or worse in the latest nationwide analysis. In two displacement camps in South Darfur’s Eastern Jebel Marra, acute malnutrition rates exceeded the threshold for famine.

Sorghum prices in Sudan more than doubled in a year, driven by the fighting and by higher fuel costs tied to the Middle East conflict. Diesel prices have also more than doubled from a year earlier because of the Middle East conflict, according to the report.

Drought linked to El Niño — a natural warming of Pacific Ocean water that disrupts weather worldwide — has added to the strain, affecting up to 55% of cropland in Sennar state and 70% in Gedaref, two of Sudan’s main farming states.

FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol told The Associated Press that El Niño-linked drought poses a major threat to Sudan on top of the war, compounding the conflict’s toll on food production.

Fighting and shipping threats deepen Yemen’s crisis

In Yemen, the report said, hunger is likely to worsen as fighting that resumed in July spreads across multiple fronts.

The country has been at war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year.

The encirclement of the southwestern city of Taiz has created siegelike conditions there, and more than 300,000 people have been displaced since the escalation began, mostly in Taiz, Lahj and Aden provinces. In government-held areas, 1.8 million people face emergency levels of hunger, up from 1.6 million in the previous analysis.

No recent assessment exists for areas held by the Houthis, which have become harder for aid groups to reach as the conflict has intensified. The last nationwide projection, which ran through February, found 18.3 million people, more than half the population, in crisis or worse.

Bechdol said the main obstacles to reaching Yemenis in need were political rather than geographic. She noted that staff from other U.N. agencies had been detained. The Houthis still hold 73 U.N. staffers, including eight from the U.N. human rights office.

Yemen relies heavily on imported food and fuel, and the report warned that attacks on Red Sea shipping threaten that lifeline. Shipping is now disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. Gulf fertilizer shipments remain largely halted.

Funding cuts stretch aid agencies

Aid has fallen sharply as major donors have pulled back funding. Food and nutrition assistance to the five countries at the highest level of concern dropped by about 62% between 2022 and 2025, and by 79% in Yemen. Shifts among donor governments in recent years have taken billions of dollars out of humanitarian and development funding, leaving agencies unable to reach as many people as before, Bechdol said.

The predictability of funding matters as much as the amount, Bechdol said, because aid for farmers must arrive during the planting and harvest periods. With El Niño forecasts in hand, she said, agencies should be prepositioning seeds and protecting livestock before disaster strikes, rather than responding to one crisis after another.

“When that window is lost, you don’t get it back,” she said. “We’re funding losses and we’re funding damage.”

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