MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — One by one, the carcasses dropped into the fryers, which hissed and bubbled as the skin of the birds hit the hot oil.

A timer was set. At another machine, the fryer-in-chief grabbed a pair of tongs to help him pull a perfectly golden turkey out.

The turkey was whisked back into the kitchen and carved up within minutes by one volunteer. Behind him, another popped some of the 120 pounds of mashed potatoes she was working on into the oven.

The American Legion Post 618 team acted as a well-oiled machine. For the past 20 years, they’ve spent Thanksgiving preparing an extravagant feast for community members in need of food or companionship. The work begins at 6 a.m.

It doesn’t stop until 300 people are fed, a few shots are consumed, and a football team is cheered (or booed) on the wall-mounted TVs.

“We have … a lot of people who come in today that they’ve been coming in for the full 20 years, and I get thanked up and down every time,” Post Commander Joe Bopp said. “They’re really good people.”

Post 618 is located in McKees Rocks, a community with a poverty rate three times higher than the Pittsburgh metro average, according to census data.

Without the Post, many of the people in attendance wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving to go to. That may become their reality next year, Bopp said. He’s running out of time.

Half of the Post’s Thanksgiving operation, and a good portion of their annual income, came from skill games, which became illegal to operate on October 19 after Pennsylvania lawmakers failed to agree to a set of regulations for them.

The Post had five machines that they used to pay bills and collect money to donate to things like the dinner, holiday toy drives and other initiatives.

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Bopp said one of his vendors helped him with some of the bills this month and businesses stepped up to fund Thanksgiving.

He doesn’t know when his runway will run out.

“Kind of kills me if I don’t make it, but I’m going to do everything I can to keep it alive,” Bopp said. “That money helped us survive, so that we could do this every year. And if we don’t have that money, we can’t do it every year because we won’t be open.”

Nonprofit groups are among the most prominent victims of the banning of the games, which came about as mini casinos opened in storefronts and basements and places like gas stations and laundromats stuck them in every corner.

Nonprofit social clubs have had them for years and have begged for lawmakers to carve out an exception or a new license to allow them to continue operating.

Lawmakers continue to signal openness to regulations, and Democrats are hopeful that complete control of state government starting in January will help them pass regulations – though Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposal to tax skill games at the 52% casino rate is viewed as unworkable by many.

Republicans, who have controlled the State Senate, have blocked anything from advancing, mainly because of intraparty infighting over what regulations should be passed.

“I think small businesses would agree that they just want to know what the fate of these machines will be,” State Rep. Lindsay Powell (D-Lawrenceville) said. “If they can bring them back, is it going to be a tax? Is it going to be a fee per machine? I’m hopeful that moving into this new legislative session [we] will prioritize this.”

Bopp was also hopeful that a lifeline would come. He considers his Thanksgiving operation to be his personal mission and way of giving back. Many of the volunteers – ranging in age -- have been with him for years, or are first-timers brought by someone who has come to enjoy the tradition as much as he has.

“We’re not here to raise money,” Bopp said. “We’re here to raise money for the community and for veterans. Veterans first, community second. That’s what we’re here for. Without those skill games, I can’t raise that money.”

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