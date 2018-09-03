World's oldest scuba diver breaks his own record

Ray Woolley keeps adding to his record as the world’s oldest scuba diver.
Woolley, who turned 95 on Aug. 28, broke his own record Saturday with a 44-minute dive off the coast of Cyprus, the BBC reported.
A World War II veteran, Woolley already holds the record as the oldest active male scuba diver, according to the Academy of World Records and the Guinness World Records.
He broke his previous record of 41 minutes, set last year, The Telegraph reported. Saturday’s dive was filmed, photographed and documented under guidelines set by Guinness World Records.
"We did it … I feel great. It's lovely to break my record again and I hope if I can keep fit I will break it again next year with all of you," Woolley said.
Woolley visited the sunken wreck of the Zenobia ferry in Larnaca. The cargo vessel sank during its maiden voyage in 1980, the Cyprus Mail reported.
Woolley was born in northwest England and was a radio operator during World War II. He’s been diving for 58 years, The Telegraph reported.
"I am trying to prove to myself, and I hope to other people, that exercise, especially when you are getting to around my age, is most important to do," Woolley told reporters after his dive.
