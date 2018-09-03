'Wasping' is new, dangerous method of getting high

Addicts have found a new way to get high, according to police.
They're using wasp killer for "wasping," mixing wasp killer with meth.
So far, three people have been rushed to emergency rooms after using the dangerous mix.
Swallowing insect killer can cause seizures, paralysis and even death.
