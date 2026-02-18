Local

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby ruled out of Olympic quarterfinal game with lower body injury

By WPXI.com News Staff and Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is helped as he leaves the bench after being checked against the boards during the second period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Canada and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby won’t return to Canada’s quarterfinal game against Czechia after he went limping into the locker room during the second period.

Crosby, also the captain for Team Canada, took three hard hits early in the second period. He was favoring his right leg on the ice after being sandwiched against the boards and two Czechia players.

He was then seen doubled over on the bench soon after the third hit, then went limping down into the locker room, still favoring his right leg.

At the start of the third period, analysts announced Crosby wouldn’t return due to a lower-body injury.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

