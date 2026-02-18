Penguins captain Sidney Crosby ruled out of Olympic quarterfinal game with lower body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby won’t return to Canada’s quarterfinal game against Czechia after he went limping into the locker room during the second period.

Crosby, also the captain for Team Canada, took three hard hits early in the second period. He was favoring his right leg on the ice after being sandwiched against the boards and two Czechia players.

He was then seen doubled over on the bench soon after the third hit, then went limping down into the locker room, still favoring his right leg.

At the start of the third period, analysts announced Crosby wouldn’t return due to a lower-body injury.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

