Local officials call for change 1 year after toxic train derailment in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Saturday marks one year since a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment resulted in home displacements, constant testing and health concerns from people who lived in and around the community. Local politicians are calling for change and support for the community after a year of recovery.

Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement saying that his administration is continuing to test the soil and water in Beaver and Lawrence counties, which were also impacted by the derailment in the neighboring state. He said testing done by the DEP and PDA confirmed there is no long-term contamination in Western Pennsylvania but insisted that Norfolk Southern by held responsible for the incident.

“Over the last year, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need, protecting the health and safety of Pennsylvanians, and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” said Shapiro. “We organized independent water and soil sampling, and we put the results of that testing online so that our residents could see them for themselves; we already delivered more than $1.4 million for first responders to ensure they could afford new equipment after their old equipment was contaminated from the derailment; and we ensured families were made whole for their losses. My Administration will continue to work with our federal and local partners to support the people impacted by the derailment for as long as it is needed.”

The train derailment was also remembered by Pennsylvania politicians doing work in Washington DC. Senator John Fetterman released a statement on Saturday calling for legislation to prevent similar situations from happening.

“Today marks one year since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and threatened the health and livelihoods of the surrounding communities, including some in Pennsylvania. Let’s be clear: This derailment wasn’t bad luck. It was the result of Norfolk Southern repeatedly putting their profits over the health and safety of the communities that their trains pass through. Communities like Darlington Township, Pennsylvania and East Palestine, Ohio are too often forgotten and overlooked by leaders in Washington and executives at big companies like Norfolk Southern who only care about making their millions. It’s past time we stand up and fight for these communities. And it’s time we hold Norfolk Southern accountable. The Railway Safety Act will do just that – I’m proud to co-lead it. This is a good, important, bipartisan bill. It’s a bill so necessary and commonsense that it has the support of both Democrats and Republicans in both chambers, President Biden, and even former President Trump. I can’t think of a better way to commemorate the one-year anniversary of this disaster than to pass a bill to ensure it won’t happen again. This shouldn’t be controversial. Let’s get it done,” Senator Fetterman said.

Senator Bob Casey had similar thoughts and also called for steps to be taken to prevent further problems. He also said his thoughts are with the people still dealing with the repercussions of the derailment.

“It has been one year since a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border, igniting a blaze that the people of Darlington Township, PA, and surrounding communities are, in many ways, still battling. Norfolk Southern’s repeated reckless actions—from cutting corners on safety, to neglecting to immediately inform local officials that vinyl chloride had been released into their communities, to refusing recovery aid to Pennsylvania residents—caused and exacerbated this crisis. The people of Darlington and East Palestine didn’t ask for this disaster, nor do they deserve the physical, emotional, and financial toll the derailment has taken. This will happen again if we don’t take action. I am sick and tired of rail companies putting Pennsylvania communities at risk and getting away with it. Since the derailment, I’ve been fighting to pass the Railway Safety Act, bipartisan legislation to finally hold big rail companies accountable for derailments, make freight rail safer, and provide Darlington and communities like it with the resources they need to recover. Every day that goes by without this bill becoming law is a day when another Pennsylvania community could be at risk. I’m not going to stop pushing for the Railway Safety Act because it is long past time that big rail companies are subject to more than a slap on the wrist and because no community should have to suffer through the hell wrought by a hazardous derailment ever again. Today I am thinking about the people of Darlington and the surrounding area who still live with the repercussions of Norfolk Southern’s trainwreck every day: the first responders who risked their lives, the farmers concerned about the safety of their crops, and the residents who fear potential exposures could lead to health problems for themselves and their families. No matter how long it takes, we need to make sure they don’t get left behind,” Senator Casey said.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit East Palestine in February to meet with residents who were impacted.

