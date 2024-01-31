President Biden to visit East Palestine as anniversary of train derailment approaches

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — President Joe Biden is set to visit East Palestine in time with the one year anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

According to the White House, President Biden will be meeting with residents impacted by the derailment in February.

The White House said President Biden will also be assessing the progress made in the area in protecting the community and holding Norfolk Southern accountable.

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the mess in East Palestine. In October, the last load of contaminated soil was removed from the site of the derailment.

The Biden Administration has taken action to improve rail safety and continues to call on Congress to do their part by passing the Bipartisan Railway Safety Act, according to the White House.

There’s currently no word on the exact date President Biden will be visiting East Palestine.

