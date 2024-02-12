PNC, Pirates partner on program, go ‘to bat’ for local small businesses

PITTSBURGH — For the fifth consecutive year, the Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Bank are teaming up on the Going to Bat for Small Business Program.

The initiative, presented by PNC, highlights six local businesses, each making a positive impact on the community, for every month of the baseball season. The six will each be awarded a marketing package valued up to $100,000 and a $5,000 grant.

The Pirates will again leverage their public platform to help these businesses boost brand awareness via in-broadcast drop-ins by Pirates broadcasters, 30-second television and radio commercials produced by the Pirates, social media promotion with logo inclusion on graphics, in-park digital signage, a luxury suite night and more.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

