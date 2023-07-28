Verona Dental Care offering free services for visitors

VERONA, Pa. — People who live in Verona and the surrounding area can receive free dental care on Friday.

Volunteers from Gibsonia Dental Care are working with the Verona Dental Care team and Dr. Sumit Gupta to make the day happen.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Gupta. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

Services available include cleanings. fillings, and extractions.

Patients can go to 625 Allegheny River Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for treatment.

Anyone who plans on receiving free dental treatment is asked to schedule an appointment by calling 412-828-1920. Appointments can also be made online at: www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

