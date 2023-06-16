25 April, 2023
Local Steals & Deals: Get outside and go with Ugo, Rokne, and Minolta!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
These are great for when you’re on the move! You'll love these deals if you're always on the go and exploring the outdoors. Minolta's Car Camcorders document your travels and capture memorable moments while driving. UGO's portable packs are great for keeping your belongings safe and dry wherever you go, from hiking in the mountains to surfing at the beach. And if you love staying active, Rokne Pickleball offers a range of paddles so you can get out there and have fun. Whether driving, boating, or playing pickleball, these products will help you make the most of your time traveling and having fun! With these high-quality products and unbeatable prices, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
Ugo
Deal: $52.49-$90.99
Retail: $74.99-$129.99
30%Off
UGO has a fantastic range of waterproof packs perfect for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. Whether hiking, camping, or hitting the beach, these packs will keep your gear safe and dry no matter the weather. They come in a variety of sizes and styles, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs. They're durable, comfortable, and most importantly, they'll keep your gear safe and dry. Grab an amazing deal on these must-have packs today!Shop now
Rokne
Deal: $79.99-$385.99
Retail: $102.98-$549.95
22%-41%Off
Pickleball is a fun and exciting sport for people of all ages and skill levels. If you want to get outside and in the game, check out Rokne Pickleball. They offer a wide selection of pickleball paddles, so you can get everything you need to start playing today. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, we've got a deal on the gear you need to take your game to the next level.Shop now
Minolta
Deal: $59.99-$79.99
Retail: $79.99-$149.95
25%-47%Off
Minolta's Car Camcorders are a great way to capture your adventures on the road. They’re perfect for anyone who loves to explore new places or capture some fun moments while driving around town. With a three or four-inch LCD monitor, you can easily view and control your footage while driving. They even monitor your car when it's parked, automatically recording when it detects motion in the field of view. Plus, the sleek black design looks great in any vehicle. Grab a deal on the one that's right for you!Shop now
