Local Steals & Deals: Relaxed Steps & Tidy Pets

25 June, 2026
Relaxed Steps & Tidy Pets
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Elevate Your Downtime & Simplify Your Chores
True comfort at home means taking care of yourself and your space. Achieve that perfect harmony with two essential upgrades. First, treat your feet to the cloud-like, sustainable comfort of Feelgoodz women's slides. Then, tackle pet shedding at the source with Tranqwil’s mess-free pet grooming vacuum. Whether you’re lounging on a quiet evening or keeping up with your dog’s coat, these clever finds are here to seriously elevate your daily routine.
Feelgoodz
Deal: $20.00 - $36.00
Retail: $40.00 - $60.00
UP TO 50% Off
Slip into everyday luxury with Feelgoodz Easyday Slides for women, the ultimate blend of cloud-like comfort and sustainable style. Crafted with signature, ultra-soft Zensole™ cushioning, these eco-friendly slides use natural rubber and premium vegan materials to support your feet all day long. Whether you're loving the effortless comfort of the Easyday, the chic woven cross-straps of the Cascades, or the sleek profile of the Woven Slim Kinderz, this collection delivers the perfect, guilt-free upgrade your summer wardrobe needs. We’ve got an exclusive deal so you can treat your feet to premium comfort without overspending. Ready to step into ultimate relaxation? Click here to shop:Shop now
Tranqwil
Deal: $119.99
Retail: $199.99
40% Off
If you love your pets but dread the endless sweeping and vacuuming that comes with their shedding, the Tranqwil Air Groom is an absolute game-changer. This all-in-one pet grooming kit easily handles brushing, clipping, and deshedding, while simultaneously vacuuming up the loose fur before it ever hits your floor. Designed to be quiet and gentle to keep your dog or cat calm during the process, it helps you maintain a clean living space and a well-groomed pet without the expensive, stressful trips to the groomer. Take advantage of our special offer to grab this incredibly handy tool today. Say goodbye to pet hair messes. Click here to get a deal on your Tranqwil Air Groom now:Shop now
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