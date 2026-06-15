Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Outdoor Escape

11 June, 2026
The Ultimate Outdoor Escape
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Pest-Free & Perfectly Cool
Great outdoor adventures and relaxing backyard get-togethers are all about staying comfortable and carefree. That is why we’ve put together two top-tier brands guaranteed to upgrade your outside time. Grandpa Gus offers a natural, effective way to keep pesky bugs away from your space, and ExtremeMIST provides instant, refreshing relief from high temperatures right in the palm of your hand. Whether you are tackling a tough hiking trail or simply enjoying a quiet evening on the patio, this gear ensures you can fully embrace the great outdoors.
Grandpa Gus
Deal: $6.50 - $21.50
Retail: $9.99 - $32.99
UP TO 40% Off
If you are tired of dealing with unwanted insects ruining your afternoon, Grandpa Gus has you covered. This line of natural pest control goes beyond just keeping critters at bay; it does the job using simple, plant-based ingredients and essential oils instead of harsh chemicals. Dependable and ideal for use around your home, these formulas are exactly what you need for camping trips, RV travels, or just keeping the front porch comfortable. We’ve got great deals so you can stock up on this reliable defense without breaking the bank! Ready for a bug-free backyard? Click here to shop Grandpa Gus!Shop now
ExtremeMIST
Deal: $44.99
Retail: $69.00
35% Off
Staying hydrated and cool is crucial when the temperatures rise, and the ExtremeMIST GoMist bottle takes that to a whole new level. This clever design combines a premium insulated water bottle with a personal cooling system. By integrating an easy-to-use misting function into a durable stainless steel build, it offers a gentle breeze whenever you need a quick cooldown, all while keeping your drinking water ice-cold for hours. Take advantage of this deal and grab yours today. Don't let the heat slow you down. Click here to claim your GoMist bottle today!Shop now
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