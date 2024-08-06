Alex Highsmith Suffers Groin Injury

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed after Tuesday’s practice that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith suffered a groin injury during the session. Tomlin didn’t elaborate on the nature of the injury, but he said groin injuries are common at this point of camp.

“We got a laundry list of training camp-like injuries and so forth. Tyler Murray’s got a groin, Alex Highsmith’s got a (groin). Nate Meadors got a hammy. (DeMarvin) Leal had something happen, but it’s that time of year. It’s the dog days of summer. We’ll get through it. One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers’ first preseason game is against the Houston Texans on Friday night, so the injuries to Alex Highsmith, Tyler Murray, Nate Meadors and DeMarvin Leal will be something to monitor. Of course, Highsmith doesn’t need to play in the preseason game, but players like Murray and Meadors can’t afford to miss those reps with a roster spot on the line.

