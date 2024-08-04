Bart, Reynolds power Pirates past Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Bryan Reynolds hit his first home run of the second half and Joey Bart also went deep for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Bart gave the Pirates (56-54) a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo home run to deep left field.

After a 68-minute rain delay knocked starter Mitch Keller out of the game, Dennis Santana took over and allowed all three batters he faced to reach to open the top of the fifth. Jalen Beeks took over and retired the first two batters he faced before Joc Pederson drew a walk on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to tie the game 1-1.

Reynolds put the Pirates ahead in the sixth inning with his 19th home run of the season, a two-run blast to right-center off of Slade Cecconi. Andrew McCutchen led off the inning with a single but was replaced by Ji Hwan Bae after exiting with left quad tightness.

