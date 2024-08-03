Load shift sends steel beam through cab of truck in Beaver County; driver taken to hospital

CONWAY, Pa. — A semi-driver was taken to the hospital after the truck’s load shifted into the cab while on a busy road in Beaver County.

Beaver County 911 dispatch officials say police, fire and medics responded to the incident along PA-65 and 16th Street in Conway just after noon.

Conway’s Assitant Fire Chief William Giska said the driver became pinned when a load of steel beams shifted and pierced the cab of the truck. Photos shared by the Baden Volunteer Fire Department show the beams piercing through the back of the cab and into the dashboard.

Giska said it took numerous rescue crews around 20 minutes to get the driver out. He was reportedly in good spirits when he was taken to the hospital, but his current condition isn’t known.

Giska says incidents like this take a “big effort.” Several area fire companies and a crane company responded to help with the rescue and cleanup.

“It’s a very difficult rescue when you’re dealing with a load shift of this magnitude,” he said.

Traffic on PA-65 was reduced to one lane in each direction while the rescue was underway and police investigated the crash.

