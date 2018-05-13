Chuck Knox, longtime NFL coach with local ties, dies at 86

A longtime and award-winning NFL coach has passed away.
Chuck Knox, a Sewickley native, died at the age of 86.
Sewickley's Chuck Knox, who coached 3 NFL teams (LA Rams, Seahawks & Bills) & a 3-time AP NFL Coach of the Year, has died. He was 86 #WPXI— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) May 13, 2018
He coached three professional football teams: the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.
Knox was also a three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year.
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids in stable condition
- Twin infants die after parents forget them in hot car, police say
- $18 million worth of marijuana seized in massive grow house bust, investigators say
- VIDEO: Community holds vigil for missing Greensburg woman
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}