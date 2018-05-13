  • Chuck Knox, longtime NFL coach with local ties, dies at 86

    Updated:

    A longtime and award-winning NFL coach has passed away. 

    Chuck Knox, a Sewickley native, died at the age of 86.

    He coached three professional football teams: the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills.

    Knox was also a three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chuck Knox, longtime NFL coach with local ties, dies at 86

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break causes lane restriction on McKnight Road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle rolls over, blocks traffic on Allegheny Co. road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police uncover suspected meth lab at Motel 6

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tires slashed on several vehicles in Crafton