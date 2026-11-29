This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

Braylan Lovelace put Pitt squarely back in it.

Nearly six and a half minutes after the Panthers’ linebacker brought back an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Corey Dailey threw a pick-six of his own, sealing his side’s fate in a 41-17 loss at Cal on Saturday night.

Dailey had another interception returned for a Golden Bears (4-8, 3-6 in ACC) touchdown by Kamar Mothudi before things wrapped up. They had entered the night having dropped five straight outings.

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