This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

In horse racing terms, Pitt’s Holden Geriner-led offense never got out of the gate. As for boxing, the Panthers’ defense gave No. 23 Louisville’s attack an admirable bout, but even the most acclaimed prizefighter can only do so much when repeatedly backed into a corner.

Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, an Ohio State transfer, fired three second-half touchdown passes, pulling away from Pat Narduzzi’s crew during the hosts’ 42-10 win at L&N Stadium on Saturday night.

Pitt received the second half kickoff down by four, but couldn’t do anything with the opening possession. Jeff Brohm‘s side made it pay by marching 56 yards in six plays, capping the drive with Kienholz’s 33-yard strike to Tre Richardson. Geriner replied only by throwing his second interception of the night, which led to Kienholz connecting with Lawayne McCoy for a 23-yard touchdown 3:35 later and the fifth-year being pulled in favor of true freshman Corey Dailey.

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